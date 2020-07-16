CHICAGO (CBS) — With its beaches overcrowded with visitors from Illinois, Michigan City, Ind., will be closing the lakefront for seven days as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The beaches from the Michigan City Lighthouse to Bus Stop 13 will be closed for a week, starting on Friday. Washington Park and the Michigan City zoo will also be closed.
Illinois residents have been flocking to Indiana’s beaches, including the popular Indiana Dunes State Park, as Chicago has kept its Lake Michgan beaches closed since the outbreak of coronavirus.
Earlier this week, Whiting, Ind., closed its popular beachfront, because of the same issues.
The order also came as LaPorte County commissioners voted Wednesday to mandate facemasks, including outdoor areas where six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.