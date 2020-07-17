CHICAGO (CBS) — Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company’s arrangement for jobs, contracts, and payments to allies and associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his associates.

ComEd faces a single charge of bribery. Madigan, 78, has not been charged with a crime.

ComEd will pay a $200 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement to end the federal probe, admitting it sought to influence “Public Official A” — identified as the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives without using Madigan’s name — by arranging for his allies and people who performed political work for him to obtain jobs, contracts and payments from ComEd between 2011 and 2019.

“ComEd understood that, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Public Official A was able to exercise control over what measures were called for a vote in the House of Representatives and had substantial influence and control over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation, including legislation that affected ComEd,” federal prosecutors wrote in court filings.

The feds say ComEd admitted attempting to influence legislation regarding the regulatory process that determines the rates it is allowed to charge customers for electricity. ComEd acknowledged it stood to benefit by more than $150 million from that legislation.

According to court documents, the speaker and a person named only as “Individual A” — identified as a former lawmaker who is a close friend of the speaker and served as a lobbyist and consultant for ComEd until last year — sought jobs, contracts, and payments from ComEd for various associates, such as precinct captains who operated in the speaker’s district.

The feds say Individual A and another ComEd lobbyist developed a plan to arrange for money for two of the speaker’s associates by having ComEd pay them as subcontractors to the owner of a ComEd consultant between 2011 and 2019, even though those associates did little or no work.

“Certain senior executives and agents of ComEd were aware of these payments from their inception until they were discontinued in or around 2019,” federal prosecutors wrote. “Certain senior executives and agents of ComEd were also aware of the purpose of these payments to Public Official A’s associates, namely, that they were intended to influence and reward Public Official A in connection with Public Official A’s official duties and to advance ComEd’s business interests.”

The feds said the payments to Madigan’s associates between 2011 and 2019 totaled approximately $1,324,500, and “were intended to influence and reward Public Official A in connection with the advancement and passage of legislation favorable to ComEd in the Illinois General Assembly.”

ComEd also arranged for another associate of Madigan’s to be appointed to the company’s board of directors, and agreed to retain a specific law firm, both at the speaker’s request. As part of the scheme, ComEd also agreed to arrange for internships for students who lived in Madigan’s ward.

Under terms of the deferred prosecution agreement, federal prosecutors will drop the bribery charge against ComEd after three years if it cooperates with the investigation, and complies with other obligations.

In a statement, ComEd said it has fully cooperated with federal prosecutors since the beginning of the investigation, and has “taken extensive remedial measures” to reform its lobbying practices.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior. In the past, some of ComEd’s lobbying practices and interactions with public officials did not live up to that commitment. When we learned about the inappropriate conduct, we acted swiftly to investigate,” Exelon CEO Christopher M. Crane said in a statement. “We concluded from the investigation that a small number of senior ComEd employees and outside contractors orchestrated this misconduct, and they no longer work for the company. Since then, we have taken robust action to aggressively identify and address deficiencies, including enhancing our compliance governance and our lobbying policies to prevent this type of conduct. We apologize for the past conduct that didn’t live up to our own values, and we will ensure this cannot happen again.”

The bribery charge comes 10 months after ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, were hit with a federal subpoena for “records of communications” with former state Sen. Martin Sandoval. Earlier this year, Sandoval pleaded guilty to corruption charges accusing him of acting as a “protector” for red light camera company SafeSpeed in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes.

Federal prosecutors said Sandoval took a total of $250,000 in bribes in connection with “corrupt activities with other public officials” in exchange for using his position as a state senator and chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee to benefit other people and their business interests. Those other public officials are not named in the plea deal.

Sandoval is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of his plea deal

Madigan is the longest serving house speaker in the nation, having served as Illinois House Speaker for all but two years since 1983. A spokesman for the speaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.