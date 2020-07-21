Chicago Red Stars One Win Away from NWSL Championship MatchThe women’s soccer club is in the NWSL semifinals Wednesday night in Utah, where they will face the Sky Blue FC.

Anthony Rizzo To Play In Cubs' Thursday Exhibition Game Against Twins; Expectations Growing For White SoxOpening Day for Major League Baseball is coming up Friday.

Indianapolis 500 Attendance Limited To 25% Capacity; Masks To Be RequiredThe speedway has offered credits to anyone who has purchased tickets but no longer wants to attend the race.

TPC Twin Cities Profile: Is 3M Open Home Tough Enough For PGA Tour?TPC Twin Cities, a longtime stop on the PGA Tour Champions, transitioned over to the PGA Tour in 2019 as host of the 3M Open.

White Sox Beat Cubs Again, Sweep Summer Crosstown Scrimmage Series Ahead Of SeasonThe Cubs and White Sox squared off Monday night in the second of two exhibition games, this time at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox Top Cubs In Sunday Night Exhibition Game At WrigleyThe games will start counting when the 2020 Major League Baseball season begins on Friday, but this weekend was just about fun.