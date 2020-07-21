BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — A man’s fight to bring boys from violent Chicago neighborhoods to Barrington Hills hit another roadblock Tuesday.
Terrance Wallace>, founder of the InZone Project, is trying to buy a large mansion to provide a home for as many as 15 Black and Brown boys.
He has been working on approval from the Village of Barrington Hills since 2018, and he claims he has submitted the proper paperwork.
The topic got contentious during a meeting Tuesday night. Several people spoke on Wallace’s behalf, while others questioned his motives.
One woman said, “There won’t be any oversight,” and “no protection.”
“I’m probably at my peak with this level of racism or discrimination that exists – it’s shocking,” Wallace said.
Wallace said he will talk to his attorneys about his options.