CHICAGO (CBS) –– Tuesday’s gun violence that wounded 15 people at a funeral is the 30th mass shooting in Chicago this year, according to an online database.
Last night’s violence was the largest this year in terms of injuries and at least one victim is reportedly fighting for her life. The deadliest mass shooting happened on July 4, when four people died and four others were wounded in the 6100 block of South Carpenter in the Englewood neighborhood. One of those victims was a 14-year-old boy.
As Chicago Police Supt. David Brown addressed the public Wednesday morning, he said there are 117,000 gang members in Chicago and there are 55 major gangs in the city.
“This is about gangs, guns and drugs,” Brown said.
The data is maintained by The Gun Violence Archive, collected from over 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources daily in an effort to provide near-real time data about the results of gun violence. GVA says it is an independent data collection and research group with no affiliation with any advocacy organization.
A mass shooting is defined by the Centers for Disease Control as an incident in which at least four people are wounded or killed by gunfire.
Of those 30 shootings, four have occured in the past week and two-thirds have happened in June and July. So far, 11 of them in July alone. The were also 11 mass shootings in June. A total of 20 people have been killed and 134 wounded in the 30 shootings.
According to the latest Chicago Police Department crime statistics, there have been 414 murders as of July 19, a 51% increase from 2019. There have been 1,637 shooting incidents, a 47% increase.