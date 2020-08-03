CHICAGO (CBS) — A big break in the investigation of the murder of a nine-year-old Chicago boy.

Police said neighbors helped track down the gunman accused of killing Janari Ricks.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports charges could come at any time. Investigators said it could be sometime within the next 48 hours. That as they are putting together this case.

Friends and family stopped by a makeshift memorial to continue to pay their respects to the young victim’s family. The candles and images reflect a young life lost Friday.

Days later, they remain at the scene of the crime and the grief remains just as strong.

Dwayne Ford is the cousin of nine-year-old Janari Ricks. The young boy was playing outside his home near Cambridge and Pearson when shots were fired, taking his life. Three days later, Ford and other family members learned police made an arrest.

“It’s a little comforting to know some action has been taken,” Ford said. “And if it’s the person they have, we want justice.”

Police said while video surveillance helped, it was the close knit community nearby that provided the break in the case investigators desperately needed. Neighbors came forward with information helping to identify the person cops believe pulled the trigger.

They described the shooter sneaking through a gangway and firing a gun at a group of men, but instead hitting the innocent nine-year-old.

Since mid -June, at least 16 children under the age of 10 have been shot in Chicago, with five cases proving fatal including nine-year-old Janari Ricks.

It’s a case police said is now on the way towards justice, and there’s hope this latest arrest and community cooperation can be guide map for justice for the other young victims families.

Community members held an emotional news conference and offered a reward on Sunday. When asked if the reward made a difference, the answer was no. They believe their words helped motivate others to come forward — an arrest was made hours later.