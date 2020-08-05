CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re learning more about the moments that led up to the shooting death of a Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the rapper, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was a known gang member, and was found by a rival gang after he began live streaming while driving through the Gold Coast.
It all lead up to gunfire. A man and woman with the rapper were seriously hurt in the shooting on Oak Street, just off the Mag Mile. They’re recovering at Northwestern Hospital.
Chicago police are still trying to find the four gunmen.