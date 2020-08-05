CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a double homicide on Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Ladelle Carpenter, 24, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Quincy Ferguson and Darren Sims, both 28, according to Chicago police.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire on the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday found Sims and Ferguson dead inside a vehicle, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.
Police said Carpenter was arrested the next day. Further details were not immediately available.
Carpenter was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.