CHICAGO (CBS)– A security guard is in critical condition after shooting in The Loop amid unrest early Monday morning.
The security guard was shot in the 400 block of North Clark Street just before 4 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department confirmed.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital.
The shooting took place during looting and unrest overnight throughout downtown Chicago. Dozens of businesses were broken into during an incident that appears to be a coordinated effort.
