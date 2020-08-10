CHICAGO (CBS)– Streets and bridges are being closed as downtown Chicago is shut down amid looting and unrest Monday.

All bridges are being raised along the river throughout The Loop. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management announced street closures throughout areas in the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast and South Loop.

NotifyChicago: Police Activity ongoing – Mag Mile, Gold Coast, South Loop. Be aware of street closures and take proper precautions. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 10, 2020

CTA bus and train service to The Loop has been suspended. According to CTA, there is not bus service between Fullerton and Cermak from Ashland to the lakefront.

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No bus service btwn Fullerton to Cermak, from Ashland to lakefront. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

Pace Bus service was suspended, but will resume at 8 a.m.

The inbound and outbound Ohio Feeder ramp is currently closed. Additional ramp closures into the downtown Chicago area are expected. — ISPDistrictChicago (@ChicagoIsp) August 10, 2020

There are also expressway exit closures as downtown areas closed. The Byrne Interchange of the Dan Ryan is blocked due to police activity. Commuters should seek alternate routes.

All southbound and northbound exit ramps from I-90 at Division to I-94 at Cermak are currently closed. — ISPDistrictChicago (@ChicagoIsp) August 10, 2020

All ramps have reopened.

All ramps have been reopened. — ISPDistrictChicago (@ChicagoIsp) August 10, 2020

This is a developing story.