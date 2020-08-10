DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Streets and bridges are being closed as downtown Chicago is shut down amid looting and unrest Monday.

All bridges are being raised along the river throughout The Loop. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management announced street closures throughout areas in the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast and South Loop.

CTA bus and train service to The Loop has been suspended. According to CTA, there is not bus service between Fullerton and Cermak from Ashland to the lakefront.

Pace Bus service was suspended, but will resume at 8 a.m.

There are also expressway exit closures as downtown areas closed. The Byrne Interchange of the Dan Ryan is blocked due to police activity. Commuters should seek alternate routes.

All ramps have reopened.

 

This is a developing story. 