CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday announced they have established a looting task force to gather information in the wake of widespread looting downtown, on the Magnificent Mile, and elsewhere in the early morning hours Monday.
The Bureau of Detectives is seeking help from businesses and community leaders in gathering that information.
Anyone with videos, photos, or information regarding the looting incidents Monday morning is asked to call the task force at (312) 744-8263, or email 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org. The public can also always submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.
The looting took place most notably in the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville, River North, and the area around North and Sheffield avenues.
Shortly after police said a suspect with a long criminal history shot at officers and the officers returned fire and wounded him in Englewood, several social media posts encouraged looting in the city, police Supt. David Brown said Monday. That shooting led to a tense standoff with residents. There were rumors on social media that police had shot and killed unarmed juvenile.
Brown said 400 officers were dispatched to the Loop as caravans of cars began driving into the city. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported looters arrived with boxes of rocks and bricks to break into stores. However, police could not keep up with the speed and size of the crowds.