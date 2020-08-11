A Total Of 5 Tornadoes Hit Chicago Area During Monday Storm, National Weather Service ConfirmsThe tornado that hit Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood during the derecho on Monday afternoon turns out to have been one of seven in northern Illinois and five in the greater Chicago area.

Police Set Up Looting Task Force In Wake Of Monday Morning UnrestPolice on Tuesday announced they have established a looting task force to gather information in the wake of widespread looting downtown, on the Magnificent Mile, and elsewhere in the early morning hours Monday.

Many Will County Communities Remain Without Power A Day After StormsHundreds of thousands of ComEd customers remained without power earlier Tuesday, a day after a storm brought hurricane-force winds and even a tornado touchdown to the city.

Misinformation May Have Led To Looting, But Englewood Residents Still Wary Of CPD: 'Nobody's Hearing It'The looting and destruction early Monday, hours after false social media posts said police had a shot a 15-year-old boy and shot his mother too. The suspect was actually 20. Police said he fired at officers first. His mother was not hurt.