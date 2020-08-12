CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has now confirmed a dozen tornadoes – 11 in northern Illinois and in one in southern Wisconsin – that resulted from the derecho that blasted through the area on Monday afternoon.
The tornado that hit Rogers Park had the highest wind speed.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported the Rogers Park tornado was an EF1 with a maximum wind speed of 110 mph and a path length of 3.2 miles. It started at Crawford and Touhy avenues in suburban Lincolnwood, and moved through West Rogers Park and Rogers Park before turning into a waterspout as it headed out over Lake Michigan. The area around Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park was hit particularly hard.
A tornado with a 105 mph wind speed was the second strongest. It started in Yorkville and moved into Plainfield as an EF1.
Plainfield was devastated by a tornado 30 years ago this month. On Aug. 28, 1990, Plainfield was hit by a tornado with a path 16 miles long, from Kendall to Will counties. It destroyed 470 homes and damaged 1,000 buildings. Twenty-nine people lost their lives.
Tornadoes were also reported Monday in Lombard/Villa Park, Marengo, Wheaton, Channel Lake, Ottawa, Park Forest, Lake Geneva, the Kankakee County village of Grant Park, and Rockford – where there were two.