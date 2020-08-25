CHICAGO (CBS) — South Dakota is the latest state to be put on Chicago’s travel quarantine list, according to the city’s department of health.

Arizona and North Carolina are now off the list and Kansas could be removed as early as next week if numbers in that state continue to go down.

Earlier this month, Puerto Rico joined the quarantine list which now includes Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. The requirement that people arriving in Chicago from Puerto Rico self-quarantine for 14 days goes into effect on Friday.

Chicago’s quarantine mandate requires anyone arriving in the city from states considered to be COVID-19 hot spots to self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days when they arrive in the city, including visitors to Chicago, and residents who are returning from travel to one of the states. The list of states included in the order is updated weekly to include states with more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said despite the warnings given to other regions in Illinois, there are no travel restrictions for the state.

“Our focus will remain on education and awareness, but certainly this is concerning where we continue to see increases of COVID cases here in Chicago and across, Illinois,” Arwady said. “We do want to highlight that if people are traveling within Illinois. It’s important that you pay special attention to the things that we already know work, wearing the mask extra hand washing and sanitizing maintaining the social distancing. And if there’s not need to travel the recommendation would be not to travel. Finally as a reminder, if anyone is ill, it is the law, that you stay home, not go out, and especially not travel.”

Arwady said she is concerned that the seven-day average is concerning. On average, there are 341 new COVID-19 cases every day in Chicago. She said she wants that number to go back down to under 200 cases per day.

She said the testing number is also up, with more than 8,000 coronavirus tests done daily. Arwady said that in terms of spread, family gatherings continue to be a source where COVID is detected, no matter the age of the person.

“If you still think COVID is a hoax, if you still think COVID can’t affect your family. I would ask you to put yourself in the shoes of the people who are working so hard every day at the Chicago Department of Public Health, calling and hearing these stories. We want to be able to turn this around to see our cases head back down.”