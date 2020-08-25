DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Vi Nguyen
Filed Under:Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake Protests, Kenosha, Kenosha Protests

CHICAGO (CBS)– A second night of protests in Kenosha has left severe damage Tuesday morning.

Fires, looting, and confrontations with police have erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, 29 in the back seven times on Sunday, seriously wounding him.

Tuesday morning, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen was live at the Kenosha County Courthouse where she saw the damage left behind. She said the courthouse is boarded up and the building was set on fire, causing minor damage.

Credit: Vi Nguyen

Nguyen said city trucks parked to block buildings and streets have been set on fire and now are severely burned.

She said several garbage trucks were also torched Monday.

Kenosha is now bracing for what could be day three of protests and unrest.