CHICAGO (CBS)– A second night of protests in Kenosha has left severe damage Tuesday morning.
Fires, looting, and confrontations with police have erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, 29 in the back seven times on Sunday, seriously wounding him.
Tuesday morning, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen was live at the Kenosha County Courthouse where she saw the damage left behind. She said the courthouse is boarded up and the building was set on fire, causing minor damage.
Nguyen said city trucks parked to block buildings and streets have been set on fire and now are severely burned.
A furniture store on 60th Street set on fire during the second night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4rZfRB7gDf
She said several garbage trucks were also torched Monday.
Kenosha is now bracing for what could be day three of protests and unrest.