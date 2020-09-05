CHICAGO (CBS) — The murder of a teenager in the South Austin neighborhood this summer has renewed calls for change.
Amaria Jones, 13, was killed when a bullet entered her home in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue on Father’s Day weekend. Her murder has not been solved.
Community members said they want Gov. JB Pritzker and other government leaders to bring more attention to the murders of innocent children and declare Chicago’s gun violence problem a health crisis.
“I just feel like there’s more to be done – and not just my sister’s case; but every time they lost their life in 2020,” said Amaria’s sister, Mercedes Jones.
“We’re just tired of seeing our nation just torn down like this without anybody doing anything about it,” said Jasmine Fields of the Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.
Amaria was among 13 people who were shot and killed in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend. Five of those victims were children or minors.