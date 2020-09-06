STONE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Investigators believe a fire that destroyed four apartment buildings in Stone Park this weekend started on a wooden back porch.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue, south of North Avenue, in Stone Park. A total of four buildings and 12 units were destroyed, and people at the scene said more than 20 people were displaced.
A view from overhead shows the devastation – four apartment buildings in Stone Park were destroyed, each of them with three units.
A dozen families – some with young children – were left homeless.
The apartments were so badly damaged that they are not inhabitable.
Investigators said it is likely a smoke detector saved lives.