Encarnación Homers, White Sox Finish 4-Game Sweep Of RoyalsEdwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Cubs Get Swept In Doubleheader Against CardsAdam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Abreu Extends Hitting Streak, White Sox Beat RoyalsJose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals Friday night.

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Expects Decision Soon On Starting QBThe Bears coach suggested the decision could come sometime this weekend.

Can A New App Revolutionize Youth Sports?: Tom House On 'Mustard' & Working With Tom Brady, Drew BreesTom House is a former MLB pitcher and a throwing expert who has worked with people like Nolan Ryan, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Now, he wants to change the face of youth sports with a new app called Mustard.

Former Marquette Guard Markus Howard On NBA Draft: 'My Best Basketball Is Still Ahead Of Me'The prolific scoring guard stares down the uncertainty of this year's draft and questions about his size with confidence that he will continue to prove people wrong.