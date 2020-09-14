CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Illinois Hospital nurses strike has entered day three.
Hundreds of nurses are picketing outside University of Illinois Hospital, after going on strike Saturday morning, demanding better care for patients as part of an ongoing contract dispute.
Nurses said they put an offer on the table early Saturday morning, before walking off the job at 7 a.m., as hospital management expressed disappointment in the process.
About 800 of the more than 1,300 UI Health nurses represented by INA are striking, but a court ruled Friday that critical care nurses — an estimated 118 per shift — must remain on the job, because allowing them to join the strike would present a danger to the public. Those include workers in places like intensive care.
The hospital CEO said they had a 14-hour negotiation session with nurses on Friday, but by Saturday nurses were off the job.
Despite the strike, the hospital is not shut down. Administrators said they’ve added hundreds of qualified temporary nurses to fill in for those picketing.
Hospital management also stressed they are taking every step necessary to ensure continued care and safety.
Both sides acknowledged the importance of care and safety during the pandemic, but there’s been no word on when there will be a response to the latest offer on the table.
As of Monday morning, no negotiations have been scheduled.