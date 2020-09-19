CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot late Saturday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police said multiple people were standing in the 6800 block of South Claremont Avenue around 5 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 39-year-old woman was shot in the right calf. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.
A man about 30 years old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition with multiple shots to the abdomen, and a 38-year-old man was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, after suffering a shot to the right ankle.
A witness said the assailant, a man standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, fled east in the alley north of 69th Street.
Area One detectives were investigating.