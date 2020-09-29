CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released video and other documentation of the shooting and wounding of Latrell Allen by police in Englewood – an incident that was linked to an all-night looting spree in and around the downtown area hours later.

The shooting took place on Sunday, Aug. 9 in the 5600 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Police said Allen, 20, who had a long criminal history shot at officers, and the officers returned fire. It followed a chase that began near 57th Street and Racine Avenue, police said at the time.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, video released by COPA from police surveillance cameras shows the moment officers spotted Allen. Officers are seen turning onto the block, jumping the curb, and driving onto the sidewalk in an attempt to stop a man in a red shirt.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing Allen waving a gun in a park minutes earlier.

The man later identified as Allen was seen running. Police said when Allen turned down the alley, he first fired at officers and police returned fire, hitting him.

“He was crying, asking the officer – he had his hand up, like, ‘Why you keep shooting me?’” witness Tenisha Caldwell told CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini the day after the shooting.

Allen’s mother, Latricsa Allen, echoed what witnesses said.

“He said: ‘Mom, the police shot me!’ I said, ‘They shot you?’ He said, ‘Yeah, they shot me five times!’” Larticsa Allen said. “I said, ‘Latrell, did you shoot them?’ He said: ‘No mama, I did not shoot them. I was just running.’”

Police said Allen dropped a gun while running.

Officers found Allen hiding out in the basement of a house, and he eventually surrendered. Yet after bringing him out in handcuffs and bleeding onto the street, officers were met with opposition from some in the neighborhood.

What played out next led to looting that went all through the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 10 on the Magnificent Mile and in the Loop, South Loop, River North, Streeterville, Lincoln Park, and the Clybounr Corridor.

COPA said immediately following the shooting that the officers involved in the shooting were in a special safety team that was not wearing body cameras.

COPA released the videos Tuesday for transparency, but stressed the investigation was not complete.

COPA also released the videos ahead of the 60 days within which it is required to do so. Failure by COPA to live up to that requirement was the subject of a Chicago Office of the Inspector General report recently.

Allen survived the shooting, and both criminal and COPA investigations are ongoing.