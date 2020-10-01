CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Bryant McCalip, a man already accused of stabbing three homeless men in Chicago, has now been charged with killing another homeless man in Grant Park.
McCalip, 28, was ordered held without bond Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Aaron Curry. McCalip was already being held without bail on three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery for the other attacks on homeless men.
Curry’s body was found in Grant Park on July 9. Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said the blade of a knife was stuck in Curry’s right shoulder and he had stab wounds all over his body. Prosecutors said the knife had traces of McCalip’s DNA on the handle.
Though police have said surveillance video showed McCalip committing the three other attacks, prosecutors said Curry’s murder wasn’t captured by cameras.
Cellphone and public transit records placed McCalip blocks from where Curry’s body was discovered in the timeframe authorities believe the murder occurred, according to prosecutors. A search by police of McCalip’s home uncovered two knives matching the weapon found in Curry’s body, prosecutors said.
It wasn’t immediately known if McCalip has retained legal representation to speak on his behalf.
