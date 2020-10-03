MADISON, Wis. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases continued to spike Saturday in Wisconsin, with a total of 2,892 cases recorded for the day.
The new figure follows a total of 2,745 cases on Friday and 2,887 cases on Thursday.
Wisconsin also reported 19 more deaths Saturday.
A total of 14,084 new tests results were reported.
The seven-day average positivity rate through Friday by test was 9.3 percent, but by person it was 17.5 percent.
By comparison, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday out of 71,634 tests.