CHICAGO (CBS) — Police tape stretched across a Menards parking lot after two people were shot and killed, including an innocent grandfather.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports with what he’s learned about the investigation. A reward is being offered up for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

It’s an act of violence creating a crisis for at least one family. The grief impacted a Dolton family in waves. This wave crashes the hardest for Oumou Thera.

Her father, 58-year-old Bourema Thera, was one of two people shot and killed in a Menards parking lot Thursday. Evidence markers, police tape and investigators remained as a loved father for a half dozen kids eventually passed away. A victim of the fatal gunfire.

“(A) happy man, a family man. There are six of us (and) 11 grandkids. Always happy. Didn’t bother anybody,” Oumou Thera said. “Since we hear about the news everybody’s been up. We didn’t eat. We didn’t sleep. It’s so ridiculous.”

A $2,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible. It’s believed Thera was inside his vehicle at the time shots were exchanged and he was caught in the crossfire.

His family says their loved one who sold cars may have been there simply shopping. It’s unclear what prompted the gun violence, but according to the medical examiner’s office, 30-year-old Darquise Welch was also shot and killed.

Nearby businesses are being asked to share their surveillance video that could show more of the getaway car, and the people responsible for ending two lives.

“I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him or none of that,” Thera said. “Do people understand how painful it is?”

Oumou Thera last spoke to her father days ago. She flew in from New York after getting word of his murder, adding the father and grandfather desperately wanted to visit his mother in Africa. The family was making plans, but it’s a trip senseless violence tragically canceled.

“He never went back to see his mother,” Ther said. “And that old woman is sitting there right now (and) she will never get to see her son again.”

CBS 2 reached out to Menards and the company had no comment. The Dolton Police Department did not have an update on the case. It’s unclear if anyone is in custody in connection with the investigation.