CHICAGO (CBS) — Windy conditions on Saturday proved challenging for outdoor dining at Chicago restaurants.
As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, some workers were left cleaning up damage at Halsted and Randolph streets in the West Loop. A tent was reduced to a mangled frame, while street signs were blown over.
The tent belonged to ROOH Chicago, 736 W. Randolph St. The owner tried to clean it all up after it collapsed despite having sandbags as a safeguard.
Other places had plant pots blown over.
MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO
- Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
- Man Shot While Accompanying DoorDash Driver Says Company Showed No Concern
- Remote Learning Makes Abuse Harder To Spot, Says Chicago Public Schools CEO
Many people put items in bigger industrial dining tents, and those stayed anchored in place. But that did not mean business was blowing in.
“It’s definitely been challenging for especially our older clientele who aren’t comfortable dining inside,” said Will Rogosin, a server at ROOH. “A lot of them decided not to come today. Just if they can’t sit outside because it’s either too cold or too windy.”
The entire Chicago area was under a Wind Advisory with gusts expected to reach as high as 50 mph until 7 p.m. A Fire Weather Warning, or Red Flag Warning, was also in effect.