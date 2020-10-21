CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who sent hours dangling from a landing on Trump Tower in a standoff with police earlier this week, then escaped from a private ambulance downtown, has been located, police said.
The 31-year-old man was being taken by private ambulance from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another hospital around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he was able to escape, police said. A missing person alert was issued for the man Wednesday night, and he was located early Wednesday morning.
From late Sunday afternoon all the way into Monday morning, SWAT team negotiators were at the scene at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., as the man suspended himself from the landing with a rope harness and threatened suicide.
A social media video appeared to show the man saying he wanted to talk with President Donald Trump.
The suspect was in custody in that earlier incident after more than 13 hours of negotiation.
A CPD negotiator said after officials were able to make agreements, the man “agreed to drop the knife” he was holding. The man was pulled to safety.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- After Seeing 10-Year-Old Son On News Vandalizing West Pullman Seniors’ Building, Mom Brings Him Right Back To Apologize
- Two Milwaukee Women Suspected Of Drugging, Stealing $85,000 From Chicago Men
- Glenview Jewel Employee With Special Needs Fired For Yelling At Customer He Says Called Him Derogatory Terms, Bullied Him For Months