CHICAGO (CBS) —An off-duty Chicago police officer is robbed and carjacked at gunpoint.
It happened Wednesday night around 8:00 near 95th and Stony Island. Police said the female officer was approached by someone with a gun who demanded her vehicle and stuff before getting in the car and driving off.
Authorities said no one is in custody.
