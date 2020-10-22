DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, CPD, off-duty officer, robbed

CHICAGO (CBS) —An off-duty Chicago police officer is robbed and carjacked at gunpoint.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:00 near 95th and Stony Island. Police said the female officer was approached by someone with a gun who demanded her vehicle and stuff before getting in the car and driving off.

Authorities said no one is in custody.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 