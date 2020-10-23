CHICAGO (CBS)– An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot while doing homework in her home in Northwest Indiana Thursday night.
According to East Chicago police, the girl in the living room when she was shot in the head shortly after 10 p.m.
Police said 16 rounds had been fired from an automatic weapon on Magoun Avenue. A stray bullet went through the house and hit the 8-year-old.
She is now in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
Police said the girl was not the intended target. The identity of the shooter in known at this time.
No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call officers.
