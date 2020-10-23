DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin Harvest Market, Food Scarcity, Harvest Market

CHICAGO (CBS)– An outdoor fall festival is being held today and it’s being put on by high school students.

The Austin Harvest Market is an open-air market featuring fresh produce, pumpkin decorating and live music.

It started earlier this summer when teenagers transformed a looted liquor store into a market. Their goal is to reduce food scarcity.

The fest kicks off at 2 p.m. at 423 North Laramie Avenue.

