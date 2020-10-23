CHICAGO (CBS)– An outdoor fall festival is being held today and it’s being put on by high school students.
The Austin Harvest Market is an open-air market featuring fresh produce, pumpkin decorating and live music.
It started earlier this summer when teenagers transformed a looted liquor store into a market. Their goal is to reduce food scarcity.
The fest kicks off at 2 p.m. at 423 North Laramie Avenue.
