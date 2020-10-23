CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will be nearly 40 degrees lower tomorrow morning than where we started the day today, as showers clear out this afternoon, and a quiet but cold pattern sets in for the next couple days.
Temperatures were around 72 degrees early Friday morning, but have been dropping steadily throughout the day, and will fall to a low around 34 overnight.
Change is here!
Temperatures are sitting in the 40s now…
24 hours ago it was 20 to 40 degrees WARMER in some spots. pic.twitter.com/ocoN6XDYo9
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) October 23, 2020
Showers that began rolling through this morning have cleared for the most part this afternoon, and skies will turn partly cloudy tonight.
Tomorrow’s high will be only around 46°, but will stay dry.
A few showers are possible late Sunday through Tuesday, but otherwise, clouds will linger and temperatures will stay chilly, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s through the next week.
