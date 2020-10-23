DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Jack's Pop Up Pumpkin Patch

CHICAGO (CBS)– A popular North Side Halloween attraction has been targeted by thieves.

Police said burglars are breaking into cars at Jack’s Pop Up Pumpkin Patch on Elston Avenue.

They strike while visitors are in the venue. Nearly a dozen parked cars have been hit, with windows smashed and doors pried open.

Police are searching for suspects.

