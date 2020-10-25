CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run of a woman at a bus stop during Mexican Independence Day festivities in Chicago’s South Loop on Sept. 15, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Allen Espino, 29, of Chicago, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

This is 29-yo Allen Espino— police say he’s the driver of the red pickup truck who fled the scene after crashing it into a woman on Sept. 15, crushing her leg and leaving her to bleed alone He’s now charged with a felony and sitting in Cook County Jail@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aQNk2vkwL5 — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) October 25, 2020

It happened during the Mexican Independence Day Parade along Michigan Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Several people witnessed the moment, including CBS 2’s Marissa Parra, who was filming when it happened.

Parra stood on Michigan Avenue at 11th Street, traffic was blocked in both directions as people sat on top of cars and trucks – celebrating and honking their horns.

Suddenly, a red pickup truck on the other side of the street jumped the curb – almost hitting several people including Parra before ramming into the bus shelter.

A 61-year-old woman was sitting inside the bus shelter at the time.

Everyone heard the pickup truck’s screeching tires as it swerved moments before driving into Dorothy Sterling. The driver backed up and stalled for a few moments and then sped away.

Meanwhile, Sterling was left bleeding in the bus shelter where she had been sitting.

And this is Dorothy… the innocent woman caught at the center of all of this and the one who needs our help the most She’s still at the hospital, but she had one thing to say when she heard police arrested the man who hit her: “Hallelujah, and thank you Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/tZNk1EaJVF — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) October 25, 2020

Sterling was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. We are told she might lose her leg, but she is expected to survive. She’s still at the hospital, but she had one thing to say when she heard police made an arrest: “Hallelujah, and thank you Jesus.”

Espino’s bond is set at $100,000, and he would be placed on electronic monitoring if he were to post bond, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Espino was still in custody Sunday morning. His next court date is set for Oct. 30.