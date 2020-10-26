WASHINGTON (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The Supreme Court could be back up to nine justices by the end of Monday night.
The Senate is planning to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation Monday evening.
WATCH LIVE: Senate Votes To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court
Republicans appear to have the votes for her approval.
Democrats say the winner of the presidential election should nominate the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
Barrett will be President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.
