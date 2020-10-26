CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was stolen with a baby inside near Marquette Park Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said the car was found more eight miles away hours later, but the baby was not there.

At 12:46 p.m., a 30-year-old woman got out of her vehicle and walked into a convenience store in the 2700 block of West 71st Street, police said.

The woman returned to find that her car had been stolen by a thief who drove off north on California Avenue, police said.

A 7-month-old baby boy was inside.

Police said the woman had left the gray sport-utility vehicle running.

A car that was believed to have been the one that was stolen was dumped in the 1400 block of South Keeler Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, more than eight miles away from the original scene.

Police: Car stolen from the 2700 block of w 71st w an infant inside. It appears the car was dumped at 1400 s Keeler. The child is not on the scene at this time. Unclear where child is. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5e2VaotBAz — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 26, 2020

The car has purple writing on that reads, “Help,” and, “More candy” — possibly for Halloween, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported.

There was no word on where the infant was as of 4 p.m. Monday, and the carjacking suspect was apparently still on the run.

Police dogs were out at 71st Street and Fairfield Avenue, back near the original crime scene, looking for the child.

Area One detectives are investigating.

