CHICAGO (CBS) —One year after an initiative first got underway to give underserved communities a leg up, city leaders in Chicago are already celebrating some success.
“We kicked off INVEST South/West last fall, and despite facing COVID-19, INVEST South/West has been an organizing force behind no less that 15 projects already completed or underway,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Accounting for more than $70 million in public investment to date.”
INVEST South/ West is meant to lay down a foundation for long-term improvements. In Bronzeville, a new mixed-income apartment building is set to go up.
Other projects are focusing on park and CTA improvements and hiring local artists-in-residence to help beautify neighborhoods, as well as hiring local artists-in-residence to help beautify neighborhoods.
