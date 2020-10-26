CHICAGO (CBS)– Oprah Winfrey is using her voice to get people to vote ahead of the 2020 election.
Monday night, she will begin hosting virtual town halls in key states. It’s a nonpartisan initiative with the hope to encourage, support and inspire voters.
The states included on Oprah’s tour include Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
You can register in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- New Wave Of COVID-19 Has Doctors, Hospitals On Notice
- Police At Home Of Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson After Domestic Dispute
- ‘It’s About Survival:’ Suburban Restaurants Flout COVID-19 Restrictions