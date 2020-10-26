DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Oprah Winfrey is using her voice to get people to vote ahead of the 2020 election.

Monday night, she will begin hosting virtual town halls in key states. It’s a nonpartisan initiative with the hope to encourage, support and inspire voters.

The states included on Oprah’s tour include Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

You can register in advance at zoomwithoprah.com. 

