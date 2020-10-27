CHICAGO (CBS)– Another paintball attack was reported and this time the target was a CTA bus in the Chatham neighborhood.
The attack took place just before 10 p.m. Monday at 80th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.
The CTA bus driver was hit with pellets as two people were getting off the bus.
He told police he doesn’t know where paintball shots came from. There’s no description of the offender at this time.
The driver was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Paintball attacks are happening all across the city. In recent incidents, people were targeted in West Town, West Englewood and on the Near West Side.
