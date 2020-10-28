CHICAGO (CBS) — A first look at dash cam video of the moments when a Waukegan police officer shot into a car, killing a young man and injuring his girlfriend.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports family members said the video raises more questions than answers and some are alleging an attempted coverup.

For the first time, we are seeing what happened moments after a deadly Waukegan police shooting. The public release of the videos captured about a half dozen shots fired, killing 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and injuring his girlfriend Tafara Williams.

Illinois State Police allowed the families and attorneys to see the video but they said not all of it was screened. And the officer who was fired last Friday following the shooting didn’t have his body camera on when shots were fired.

“Once the shooting police officer turned on his body camera on, you heard him say to Tafara “you tried to run me over,” said family attorney Anthony Romanucci.

.."portions of the incident, the body-worn camera of the officer involved was not activated to properly archive the time of the shooting. This was a breach of Waukegan Police Department policies, and one of the reasons for the officer’s termination."-Mayor of Waukegan — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 28, 2020

“That was my grandmother. She just wants to know why they murdered her grandson in cold blood. She wants to know how can he be murdered.”

With tears welling up in her eyes Zhanellis Banks and other members of the Stinnett family found little to no comfort or clarity in his death. Body camera video shows a traffic stop before the fatal shooting.

Police said another officer spotted the vehicle nearby approached it and law enforcement said it began to reverse. The officer firing several shots. Williams disputed that claim while recovering in the hospital. CBS 2 reached out to the Waukegan Police Department for comment but the agency did not respond.

