CHICAGO (CBS) – Dining establishments in McHenry County got no help from a judge there.
More than 30 restaurants sued, asking the court to allow them to ignore the state ban on indoor dining and remain open.
Judge Thomas Meyer ruled Governor Pritzker’s order was with his legal authority.
RELATED: Illinois Restaurants Sue To Stay Open: ‘This Should Be A Legislative Decision’
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Halloween Display Features Skeletons Dancing In Conga Line
- DuPage County Launches Investigation After Sheriff’s Staff Seen Dining Inside Restaurant
- Morton Grove Mayor Questions JB Pritzker’s Order To Ban Indoor Dining