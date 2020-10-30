DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Dining establishments in McHenry County got no help from a judge there.

More than 30 restaurants sued, asking the court to allow them to ignore the state ban on indoor dining and remain open.

Judge Thomas Meyer ruled Governor Pritzker’s order was with his legal authority.

