CHICAGO (CBS) — Following back-to-back losses for the Bears, receiver Javon Wims has now been handed a two-game suspension from the NFL.
He is suspended from one game each for each punch in his ugly meltdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Wims is appealing, with his hearing coming as early as Tuesday.
Wims said he went crazy because Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson took his mouthpiece, threw it, and also spit on him.
Wims punched Gardner-Johnson twice, was ejected from the game, and was slapped with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
If Wims loses his appeal, he would be out until the Bears’ game against the Green Bay Packers, which is after Thanksgiving.
“Regardless of what went on, he knows and understands. He was apologetic and knows that no matter what, he can’t do what he did,” said Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy.
“I turned around, and there was like a lot of hostile things going on, but like I said, it’s an emotional game,” said Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. “No one knows what happened at that time besides those two, but like I said, hopefully, we can move forward.”
