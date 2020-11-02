DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some people say thank you with a card. Jon Lester did it with a round of beers.

Lester wanted to thank Cubs fans for their support over the past six years, amid uncertainty if he’ll be back at Wrigley next season. So the lefty picked up the tab at four Division Street bars over the weekend, buying more than 4,800 brews.

He also threw in a 34% in honor of his number. At one point, his bank even sent him a fraud alert.

All in, he spent $47,000 for his thank you.

 

 

 

