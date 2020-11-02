CHICAGO (CBS) — Some people say thank you with a card. Jon Lester did it with a round of beers.
Lester wanted to thank Cubs fans for their support over the past six years, amid uncertainty if he’ll be back at Wrigley next season. So the lefty picked up the tab at four Division Street bars over the weekend, buying more than 4,800 brews.
He also threw in a 34% in honor of his number. At one point, his bank even sent him a fraud alert.
All in, he spent $47,000 for his thank you.
Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 @MillerLites to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc
— Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- A Map Of Chicago Restaurants With Cold-Weather Outdoor Dining
- Documents Shed Light On Some Of The Problems With The Illinois Department Of Employment Security Callback System
- Hundreds Of Northwestern Students Protest In Evanston, Clash With Police