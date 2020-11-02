CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a missing man from Northbrook who was last seen leaving Rush Medical Center.
Omar Abdelhamid, 25, was admitted to Rush Medical Center on Oct. 8 for an evaluation, according to a missing person report. His mother was in the process of arranging his placement in a mental health institution, and transportation to the new facility was planned for Oct. 11.
Officials said Abdelhamid refused the transport. He was discharged from Rush Medical Center on Oct. 11.
According to officials, the missing 25-year-old has not been heard from since being released from the hospital. He does not have money or a phone.
Abdelhamid is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has dark hair and dark eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.