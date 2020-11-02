CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago needs people to help test a potential coronavirus vaccine.
The university is looking for 2,000 patients to participate in the Phase 3 trial of the vaccine manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
“We are looking for individuals from all walks of life to participate in this study,” trial leader Habibul Ahsan, MD, Director of the Institute for Precision and Population Health at UChicago Medicine, said in a news release. “This includes healthy adults, but also individuals with comorbidities, all genders, older adults, and people of all races. We want to be sure that the community our hospital serves is well represented in this trial.”
Volunteers will be closely monitored throughout the study to ensure safety, according to UChicago Medicine.
Researchers are also looking for a significant number of people over the age of 60 to participate.
Anyone who is interested may click here for UChicago Medicine’s registry.
