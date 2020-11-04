ELECTION RESULTSPresident | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Tax Amendment | State's Attorney | State House | State Senate
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The men were near a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Division Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

One victim, 18, was shot in the foot; another, 41, was shot in the thigh; and a third, 44, was shot in the back. All were taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Late Wednesday, no one was in custody and Area Four Detectives were investigating.

