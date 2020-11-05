NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Bears Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; In-Person Football Activities Paused, Practice CanceledThe Chicago Bears reported Thursday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rowdy Gaines: 'Team USA Swimming Has Been #1 In The World Since 1956, No Other Sport Can Claim That Excellence'The Hall of Fame swimmer discusses the International Swimming League and explains why Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer of all-time.

Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky Sidelined By Shoulder Injury Suffered In Lone Play Against SaintsMitchell Trubisky's brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears' former starting quarterback.

Bears Place Offensive Lineman Bobby Massie On IR, Germain Ifedi And Jason Spriggs On COVID ListThe Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week.

White Sox Rookie Center Fielder Luis Robert Wins Gold Glove; Javier Baez And Anthony Rizzo Also Win For CubsWhite Sox center fielder Luis Robert won a Gold Glove on Tuesday, the first rookie in team history to win that honor.