CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported a record 4,462 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time the state exceeded 4,000 cases in a day, and 45 deaths, one of the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic.
The old record was set just yesterday (just over 3,700 cases). There have been only three days with higher death tolls–the highest daily death count is 50, set on April 22. A total of 4,511 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19.
The number of statewide hospitalizations continues to soar, reaching 1,948. That number was around 1,000 a month ago. The state’s positivity rate also continues to rise, currently at 8.8%.
The five-county region of Northwest Indiana also shattered the daily case record, with 860 cases reported and a positivity rate of 12.1%. An additional four deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 534.
The number of people in the hospital stands at a record 338, nearly double the figure from a month ago. Lake County accounted for 533 of the region’s cases (also a record) and three of the deaths. The county is averaging about 385 cases a day now. A month ago it was 78.
