CHICAGO (AP) — Two fixtures of summer in Chicago may have become the latest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No funds are allocated in Chicago’s 2021 budget for the annual Taste of Chicago food festival and the Air and Water Show.
Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly told aldermen during a Thursday budget hearing the two events haven’t been canceled, but the approximately $9 million it takes to run them isn’t in his department’s spending plan.
Both the Taste, which takes place in July, and the mid-August Air Show, were canceled this year by Mayor Lori Lightfoot in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
