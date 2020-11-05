ELECTION RESULTSPresident | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Tax Amendment | State's Attorney | State House | State Senate
CHICAGO (AP) — Two fixtures of summer in Chicago may have become the latest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No funds are allocated in Chicago’s 2021 budget for the annual Taste of Chicago food festival and the Air and Water Show.

Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly told aldermen during a Thursday budget hearing the two events haven’t been canceled, but the approximately $9 million it takes to run them isn’t in his department’s spending plan.

Both the Taste, which takes place in July, and the mid-August Air Show, were canceled this year by Mayor Lori Lightfoot in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

