CHICAGO (CBS) — There are thousands of people in Illinois who finally received unemployment benefits to help them get back on their feet – only to get an alert from the state telling them they owe that money back.
CBS 2’s Tara Molina found a state lawmaker who said it’s enough to push some people over the edge, and she wants to do something about it.
State Representative Lindsey LaPointe is working on legislation that would prevent the state from going after people for overpaid benefits, when the mistake was made by IDES.
Through a series of public records requests, CBS 2 received and reviewed internal IDES documents show there are thousands in Illinois dealing with unemployment overpayments.
Money many have used to get by, and tell us they can’t afford to pay back to the state. CBS 2 also found that delays at the state level have contributed to some of those overpayment issues.
That’s what’s behind the bill State Representative Lindsey LaPointe is working on. Legislation would prevent IDES from going after people when the overpayment issue is the state’s fault.
“We strongly believe that if it’s the state that makes the mistake, it’s the state that has to remedy that,” said Illinois State Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19.)
She said this bill could be introduced as soon as legislators get back to Springfield. It’s just unclear when that will be.
