CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was in custody following a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Police said a 32-year-old man was driving north on the 1100 block of South Morgan Street around 10:25 a.m., when he hit two pedestrians, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man.
The driver then crashed into a tree, got out of his car, and ran onto the Dan Ryan Expressway. Police said he was arrested a short time later at a CTA stop along the Dan Ryan.
The 26-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old man was in good condition at Stroger Hospital, with an injured chest and shoulder.