CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 10,376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases top the old record set Thursday, when the state reported 9,935 new infections. Illinois has now reported at least 6,000 new cases for 10 days in a row.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said, based on CDC guidance, it is now reporting both confirmed cases and probable cases of the virus. Confirmed cases are based on lab results from molecular tests, while probable cases meet clinical criteria for the virus and are either epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test, according to IDPH. If a probable case is later confirmed by molecular test, it will only be counted once.

IDPH also reported 49 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.