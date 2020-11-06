CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 10,376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 daily cases since the start of the pandemic.
The new cases top the old record set Thursday, when the state reported 9,935 new infections. Illinois has now reported at least 6,000 new cases for 10 days in a row.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said, based on CDC guidance, it is now reporting both confirmed cases and probable cases of the virus. Confirmed cases are based on lab results from molecular tests, while probable cases meet clinical criteria for the virus and are either epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test, according to IDPH. If a probable case is later confirmed by molecular test, it will only be counted once.
IDPH also reported 49 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths
The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 9.6%, up from 9.1% one day earlier, and the highest it’s been since late May, when it was 12%. Illinois also reported a new record for testing on Friday, with 98,401 new tests in the past 24 hours. However, public health officials have said recent increases in testing have been outpaced by new infections.
As of Thursday night, 4,090 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 786 in intensive care, and 339 patients on ventilators. It’s the first time Illinois has surpassed 4,000 hospitalizations since May 20.
IDPH said 75 counties and the city of Chicago are now at warning level for a resurgence of the virus. The “warning level” list includes: Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.
Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday warned he might impose tougher regional coronavirus restrictions, or even go back to earlier statewide restrictions if the state can’t bring the new surge of the virus under control.