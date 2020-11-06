ELECTION RESULTSPresident | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Tax Amendment | State's Attorney | State House | State Senate
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was fatally shot while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was driving in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road just after 2:20 a.m. when shots were fired at her vehicle.

Police said the woman was taken, with gunshot wounds to her head, to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

