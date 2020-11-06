CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago rapper King Von and two other people reportedly were shot and killed outside an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men who left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge early Friday morning. When they arrived, two men approached the group, and got into an argument with them, and the two groups started shooting.

According to published reports, Atlanta police said two off-duty officers who were in uniform working an extra job at the lounge, and an on-duty officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the groups and opened fire. It was not immediately clear if officers wounded anyone.

In the end, six men were shot during the shootout, CBS 46 reports. Bennett and two men died from their injuries, while three others were being treated at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

The names of the other victims have not been released.

According to published reports, detectives believe Bennett was shot during the initial argument, before police started shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was investigating.

Chance The Rapper, also from Chicago, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the death of King Von. “Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it,” he posted.