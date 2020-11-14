HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana public health officials on Saturday reported a record-breaking 8,451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 confirmed deaths.
As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, new COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in Indiana after Saturday night. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, large-scale gatherings will no longer be allowed.
The state is also taking precautions by county. Nearly every county in Indiana is reporting high COVID-19 positivity rates – with most being marked orange with 100 to 199 cases per 100,000 residents, a few yellow with only 10 to 99 new cases, but also more than a few red with 200 or more.
In Northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter counties are in orange – which means they can only have gatherings of up to 50 people. That may sound like a lot, but it is down from 250.
If a county turns red, as is the case for Newton County just south of lake County, the cap is at 25 people. Anything larger than that needs approval from the Indiana Department of Health.
Indoor school activities are also capped at 25 percent capacity. Masks and social distancing are required at any event with crowds.
But unlike in Illinois, Indiana has no limits on indoor dining at restaurants. Still, businesses are encouraged to space out tables and enforce mask rules.
Some restaurants have already opted to pivot strictly to carry-out. The new restrictions, along with a mask mandate, are in place until at least Dec. 12.
