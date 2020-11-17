CHICAGO (CBS) — With recent news from companies developing a COVID-19 vaccine, the head of Chicago’s public health department said it’s possible for it to come to Chicago by the end of the year.

Dr. Allison Arwady of the CDPH said the promising information coming from current trials has her thinking that a COVID vaccine could be given in Chicago sooner than previous expected.

“I think it is likely that we may see the first emergency use authorization FDA approval for a COVID vaccine in the next few weeks. And if that happens, I think it’s likely, we could have our first COVID-19 vaccine here in Chicago, before the end of the year,” Arwady said. “We don’t know that for a fact. We will only know that when the vaccine trials are appropriately completed. When the FDA has completed its review, and then the CDC also looks at the data and there’s an external group of scientists that make recommendations about who should receive this vaccine.”

At the front of the line to get a vaccine will be healthcare workers and most likely first responders.

“We are planning here in Chicago. We’ve been ready and we are ready to start COVID-19 vaccine administration, when the trials are done. And when we’re sure that the safety and efficacy data looks good. However, the initial supply will be limited,” Arwady said. “There’s been a decision to distribute this vaccine across the United States. And so we’ll be receiving tens of thousands of doses likely.”

She said for the general public, vaccine availability is still months away.

“There are many vaccines that are in trials, meaning, they’ve been developed in the laboratory. They’re checked first on animals, and then they move through a series of successively larger trials in humans to make sure first they’re safe,” Arwady said.

Despite being very positive about the vaccine news, she stressed that the rollout for the city of Chicago won’t happen for awhile.

“It is going to be months before we have the amount of vaccine where we start being able to, you know, talk about vaccinating hundreds of thousands or 2.7 million Chicagoans and having that available,” Arwady said. “This will continue sort of in waves as it’s available and throughout most of 2021, even as the vaccine is being rolled out, we are going to need people to keep wearing their masks to keep social distancing, even the people who have received the vaccine, because it’s going to be hard to know who’s gotten this,and we’re still learning, and we’ll be learning that even if this vaccine is protective.”

EMERGENCY TRAVEL ORDER UPDATE: CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., provides an update on Chicago's Emergency Travel Order, #COVID19 vaccinations and the latest data. #protectchicago https://t.co/9hFdf8mSV8 — ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) November 17, 2020

